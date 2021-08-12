How to avoid frizzy hair during rainy days in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - Frizzy hair can occur during rainy days when the humidity is on point. Unfortunately, in the past two weeks, Atlanta has been blessed with drizzle, rain, and even thunderstorm that can mess your styled hair.

Here are some tips to help you avoid getting frizzy hair during rainy days:

1. Minimize your shampoo routine

If you are a person who washes your hair daily without skipping, reduce your habit since it will increase the probability for your hair to get frizzy. However, since every hair type performs differently, this tip is especially highly recommended for those who have curly hair. Understand your hair type and characteristics will help a lot before deciding on changing your hair routine. This tip does not mean that you are not washing your hair completely, you still need to wash it to keep it clean and healthy.

2. Do not touch your hair too often

Touching your hair too often can cause friction that leads to frizzy hair. Minimize your habit to touch your hair after you styled it. You can choose to change your hairstyle to a new style that does not need moisture. Make sure you dry your hair completely before going out since leaving additional humidity on your hair on rainy days is a big no. Straighten hairstyle is safer than a curled hairstyle during this weather.

3. Accessories

Accessories such as hairpin, bobby pin, headband, scrunchies, hats, bandana, scarf, and any other hair ornaments can help you avoid getting frizzy. You can use them to keep your hair stay in place and at the same time, adding points to your look. Try to mix and match your style and your hair accessories according to your personal preference and occasion. You can get any color pr shape that you want, find one or two tutorials to help you master the techniques.

