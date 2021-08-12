Makeup inspiration from Queen Aiden Zhane from RuPaul's Drag Race

ACWORTH, GA - Queen Aiden Zhane is a drag queen from Acworth that competed in the twelfth season of Rupaul's Drag Race in 2020. Zhane's drag makeup looks are characterized by a bold lip line, an up-straight eye look, and very short hair.

During Zhane's makeup tutorial in Rupaul's Drag Race program, Zhane explained that he needs around one to two hours to finish up his look. Here is iconic makeup inspiration by Queen Aiden Zhane:

1. Cheeks

Zhane will drag his contour, blush, and highlighter un-straight to make a bold look on his cheeks. His inspiration comes from a cartoon figure to imprint alien vibes on his complexion. Zhane puts a bold highlighter on the edge of his outer eyes and below his cheekbones to make a sharp finishing touch and creates a lifting effect on his cheeks.

2. Eyes

Zhane is famous for his sharp and uplifting eye looks. A 30-degree angle will be enough since his look is mainly about an up-straight face figure. Do not line your eyeliner too low since it will reduce the sharpness of the eyes. Zhane is not wearing bold eyeliner on his crease since it will make the eyes looks low and bigger. Frame the eyes with black eyeliner to make them look more lifting. Zhane has no brows, so he will braw them based on the look that he will make.

3. Lips

Outlining the lip is a must. Draw a narrow yet super plumpy lip using black lip liner to make an animatic effect on the edge of the lip. Fill the inner lip using deep color lipstick on the center and light color lipstick on the edge to make a gorgeous plumpy effect.

