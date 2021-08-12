Top 3 Gay Clubs in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - Gay clubs are drinking establishments dedicated to lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender, or known as LGBT. Atlanta has a lot of gay clubs available and here are the top three gay clubs that you must visit.

1. Blake's On The Park

Blake's On The Park is located at 227 10th St NE Atlanta and is open every day from 3:00 p.m. until 3:00 a.m. on the next day. On Sunday, the bar is exclusively operating until 12:30 a.m. on the next day. There are indoor and outdoor seatings available. Drag queens performances are available every Friday night at around 11:30 p.m. Street parking and private lot parking are available outside.

2. The Heretic

The Heretic is located at 2069 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE Atlanta and is open only on Wednesday to Saturday from 2:00 pm. until 3:00 a.m. on the next day. This club is gay-owned and has been operating since 1991. The Heretic provides private parking lots and outdoor seatings. Occasionally, this place will provide drag queens' show performances within its schedule. The Heretic is strictly for everyone at the age of 21 or older.

2. Mary's

Mary's is a gay club located at 1287 Glenwood Ave Atlanta and is open from Monday to Saturday from 5:00 p.m. until 3:00 a.m. on the next day. Private parking lot and street parking are available outside the building. Everyone can choose their seating either inside or outside. Mary's provides drag shows at midnight. The walls are fully decorated with pictures and small red lamps that bring romantic vibes. There are back seats available for everyone who wants to take a break from dancing.

