Cheap apartments under $1,000 near Emory University

ATLANTA, GA - Emory University is a private research university with thousands of students in North Druid Hills, Atlanta. Many students that come from around the states need a comfortable and affordable living space during their study at Emory.

Here are the two cheapest apartments near Emory University that you can check to minimize your monthly expenses:

1. Rio At Lenox

Rio At Lenox is located at 2716 Buford Hwy, very close to Downtown and Midtown Atlanta. This apartment is around 4 miles from Emory University and only takes 10 minutes of driving. Rio At Lenox is only 1,7 miles from Lindbergh Center station and only takes 34 minutes of driving to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International.

There are two unit options including studio and one-bedroom with the pricing sets from $999 to $1,199, depend on the type of room, size, and additional facilities. Every room includes a private bathroom inside. The size of each room is ranged from 390 sqft to 690 sqft. There is a pool, laundry facilities, and insurance renter programs available within the property. This apartment is suitable for students who want to live alone or cohabit.

Rio At Lenox is a smoke-free apartment and allows the residents to bring their pets. Dogs below 40 pounds, cats, and birds are allowed with a maximum of two animals each. Dogs and cats require a $300 deposit fee while birds do not require any deposit fee. Dogs owner needs to do a prior interview since there is a limitation on certain breeds.

2. Campus Crossings Briarcliff

Campus Crossings Briarcliff is located at 1659 Briarcliff Rd, Atlanta. This apartment is only 1,3 miles away and takes 4 minutes of driving from Emory University.

There are three types of rooms including one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom with a bathroom in each unit. The prices are ranged from $845 to $1,575 with the rooms' sizes are between 696 sqft to 1,273 sqft. Every room is fully furnished and connected to public wifi. There are a gym center, grills, large pool, and covered garage parking outside.

Campus Crossings Briarcliff provides a washer machine, dishwasher, air conditioner, walk-in closet, refrigerator, and microwave within the room. This apartment also offers meal service, renter insurance programs, and planned social activities services. Public facilities within the property include a conference room, tanned salon, and clubhouse.

