Why you should visit David J. Sencer CDC Museum

ATLANTA, GA- The work of incredible scientists on making vaccines or detecting new diseases has brought us a lot of precautions and safety steps to take, but have you ever wondered how do they manage to do this?

Well, if you are interested in getting to know more about how they work, you should visit the David J. Sencer CDC Museum at CDC Headquarters!

Located at 1600 Clifton Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30329-4018. This museum allows you to discover a variety of public health topics and the history of the CDC.

Formerly, this museum was named The Global Health Odyssey Museum. Founded in 1996 in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s 50th anniversary and coincides with the Centennial Olympic Games. The museum was then renamed the David J. Sencer, CDC Museum in 2011 as an effort to honor the longest-serving director of CDC.

You can enjoy “ Influenza: Complex Virus/Complex History” in their temporary exhibitions. The Influenza exhibitions trace the global impact of influenza viruses since the pandemic in 1918.

There are also “Climate & Health: A Decade of Preparing Communities” exhibitions where they incorporate photographs by reputable photojournalists as well as dramatic maps to tell representative stories regarding the intersections of climate and health such as ongoing heatwaves, California forest fires, and flooding in the Midwest.

“As you pull up to the security gate, tell them you are there for the museum. Be aware before you go that this is a government building and you will need valid photo ID (for everyone in the vehicle) and your car will be searched prior to parking. The museum is small and is good for about 2ish hours. Exhibits are informative and some are hands on which can keep young ones (or immature adults) occupied. Take in the information and take your time as this is one of the FREE things to do near ATL and is not a tourist trap. Would absolutely recommend to people looking for something different to do when visiting Atlanta,” said beeno0412 on Tripadvisor.

