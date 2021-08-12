Why you should visit the Breman Museum

ATLANTA, GA- If you are a history buff and want to know more about the Holocaust, visiting The Breman Museum is recommended.

Located at 1440 Spring St. NW. Across 18th Street from the Center for Puppetry Arts, Atlanta, GA 30309-2832, this museum enables you to learn about the history of Jews in Atlanta.

Currently, you can see “Absence of Humanity: The Holocaust Years, 1933-1945” in their permanent exhibition. In this section, they show the history of the Holocaust using artifacts as well as stories of Atlanta area Holocaust survivors.

Enjoy the “Black + Jewish: Connection, Courage, Community” exhibition, where you can learn about the relationship between African Americans and Jews in the US over the years. This exhibition came from Kennesaw State University.

Meanwhile, through the Ida Pearle and Joseph Cuba Archives for Southern Jewish History, you can explore millions of manuscripts, photograph collections, and hundreds of artifacts—textiles as well as oral histories.

Don’t forget to visit their most recent exhibition, “A Jazz Memoir: Photography by Herb Snitzer” where you can find photography documenting America’s jazz scene, focusing on 1957–1964 of his over a fifty-year career.

“Enjoyed this museum! Excellent exhibit on the history of Jews in Atlanta. Engaging and informative narrative with artifacts, text and video. There was also an interesting temporary exhibit on photojournalist Henri Dauman. His photos of famous Americans were very interesting in addition to a film of his personal story as a Holocaust survivor,” said Jfoxgp on Tripadvisor.

