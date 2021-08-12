G.I. Jobs® magazine appoints Lt. Col. Scott Mahone as one of 19 inaugural Veteran Champions of the Year

Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA- G.I. Jobs® magazine appointed Lt. Col. Scott Mahone, Mercer University Director of Center Operations and retired U.S. Army as one of 19 inaugural Veteran Champions of the Year in Higher Education.

G.I. Jobs® established the award in order to acknowledge those who advocate for the advancement of America’s veterans as well as military students in higher education through seeking to allow their success at colleges, universities as well as vocational schools.

The effort of recipients to improve the recruitment, matriculation, enrollment, retention, graduation as well as job placement of veterans when at the same time seeking to bridge the cultural gap among veterans and civilian students.

“There may not exist anywhere a more qualified, more deserving individual for this award than Scott Mahone. Following more than 26 years of global military service in the United States Army, Lt. Col. Mahone has made it his mission to serve his fellow Americans in a different way – with more than 16 years of direct service to our students here at Mercer,” said senior vice president for enrollment management at Mercer, Dr. Penny L. Elkins.

Mahone supervises operation at Mercer university’s regional academic centers in Douglas County and Henry County while at evening student support centers on the Atlanta as well as Macon campuses.

Those locations originally serve busy as well as working adult students, most of whom are military-related individuals such as active-duty military, or spouses, veterans, and dependents.

Currently, Mahone works as the official main point of contact for all military as well as veteran recruitment, helping individuals in the University enrollment process and accessing their military educational benefits.

