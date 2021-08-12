Mercer University’s STEM Education Innovation Lab collaborates with the Atlanta Citizen Review Board

Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA- In July, Mercer University’s STEM Education Innovation or SEI Lab teamed up with the Atlanta Citizen Review Board or ACRB. This partnership is for a weeklong educator learning program created to promote teachers in making culturally sensitive curriculum leveraging technology tools for student engagement.

Participants of the ACRB Educator Fellows Program will build as well as enforce the curriculum for the 2021-2022 school year. This program aims to assist students who are in upper elementary grades via high school to understand their legal rights as well as develop awareness for positively interacting with the police.

The program focused on community engagement as well as awareness connected to community policing practices, police accountability, and encouraging cooperation between government agencies, law enforcement, community organizations as well as local people who live in the city of Atlanta.

Participants will engage in a virtual learning experience. Virtual learning consists of virtual instruction as well as field trips with city officials and other guests in order to explore the environments and experiences of residents and police officers.

In addition, participants were given techniques, tools as well as insights for their own curriculum development. The attending educators will enforce ACRB’s “Knowing Your Rights” curriculum with students in their schools starting this fall.

“Teaching for social justice and equity requires that educators support their students with the knowledge, skills, tools and resources to effectively advocate for themselves and others within their community and beyond,” said project lead and assistant professor of elementary education in Mercer’s Tift College of Education, Dr. Felicia Baiden.

Baiden also said that through the “Knowing Your Rights” curriculum, students developed enhanced knowledge of their identities as citizens as well as examine ways to positively engaged with law enforcement.

