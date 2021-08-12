AJMLS appoints Linda A. Klein to its Board of Directors as an ex officio member

Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA- Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School appointed Linda A. Klein to its Board of Directors as an ex officio member. She is a former past president of the American Bar Association and Shareholder at Baker Donelson.

Klein’s leadership experience as well as work at the American Bar Association, the world‘s largest voluntary professional association, are valuable assets to the team throughout this exciting time of growth.

Klein frequently counsels on business dispute prevention, resolution, risk and crisis management, contract law, media relations, ethics as well as governance. She is specialized in advising the construction, pharmaceutical as well as higher education industries.

In addition, she gives her advice to the lawyers, accountants, architects, and other professionals at risk for big claims or their licenses. She is also listed in The Best Lawyers in America®, Who’s Who in America, and Chambers USA and she was named as one of the 100 most powerful and influential Georgians. This award was given by Georgia Trend Magazine.

She received the Randolph Thrower Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2009 and earned the YWCA Academy of Women Achievers in the same year.

Previously, Klein served as chair of the House of Delegates at the American Bar Association. She also held the position as chair of the Tort Trial and Insurance Practice Section as well as chair of ABA Day, the Association’s Congressional outreach effort.

Currently, she is a member of the Council of the ABA Section of International Law and also works as a columnist in Law Practice Management Magazine.

For more detailed information regarding Klein’s achievement, visit here

