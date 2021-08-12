Cynthia Davenporte receives the July 2021 Employee of the Month award from AJMLS

Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA- Cynthia Davenporte, Director of Human Resources at Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School received The July 2021 Employee of the Month award.

AJMLS created its Employee of the Month Program in 2021 in order to acknowledge employees who are hard-working as well as give their best in the workplace.

AJMLS gives their appreciation to the efforts of their employees who strive to achieve goals and met the vision of Atlanta’s John Marshall. Exceptional employees deserve to be acknowledged both as a reward for notable performance and as an example to others.

In addition, Davenporte originally came from Chicago, Illinois. Before joining the Law School in 2008, she served as a Collateral Specialist in Citizens Trust Bank. After a number of years, Davenporte held the role of a Human Resources Specialist in a government contracting company as well as an IT trainer for another organization.

Davenporte has had a variety of roles throughout her career such as office manager, counselor, graduation coordinator, and more. She is always available to any of the students who need her help.

Currently, she stays in Fairburn, Georgia together with her husband and two children. She was a graduate student from Morris Brown College and she is also a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated as well as Delta Omicron Professional Music Fraternity, Inc.

Previously, in June this award went to Michael (Mike) Gatewood, Assistant Building Engineer. Scot Goins, Director of Academic Achievement and Bar Success in May. Hilary Waldo, Assistant Director of Marketing and Communications in April. Hermelda Branford, Departmental Assistant, and Rebecca Milter, Executive Director of Admissions and Recruitment in March.

