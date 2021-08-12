Mandira Sethi, AJMLS alumna receives AABS Outstanding Alumni Service Award

Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA- Mandira Sethi, an alumna of Atlanta’s John Marshal Law School received The Academic Achievement and Bar Success Outstanding Alumni Service Award. She was AJMLS Class of 2020 and is currently, a Staff Attorney at Barnes & Thornburg LLP.

This award is given to an exceptional alumnus of AJMLS for extraordinary service as well as leadership in promoting graduates due to they prepare to take the bar exam.

As for receivers of this award, they have to demonstrate a willingness to go above as well as beyond to help bar takers on their path to success through devoting their time, energy, and skill to their alma mater as well as the latest graduates in extraordinary ways.

In addition, AJMLS has a favorite word that their students came for law school but found a community and they will also have to show a true commitment to that sense of community through lifting others to new heights.

Meanwhile, Sethi devoted many hours of her free time in order to encourage students to prepare for the July 2021 bar exam. She took part in AABS discussion panels, check-in frequently together with the Assistant Dean of the Department as well as voluntarily share her experiences.

Furthermore, she met frequently with students as well as provided her insights into successful bar preparation and essay writing. She is always available to any alumni who need her help. No matter if she knew them or not and the effort she made for all of the bar takers will surely pay off.

