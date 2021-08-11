Find three highest-rated Indonesian restaurants near Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - Indonesia is an archipelagic country in Southeast Asia with hundreds of different cultures and unique foods. Indonesian foods that are known for their rich flavor and spices attract many people from around the world.

Yelp is a company that publishes crowd-sourced reviews about businesses in the United States and put rating from local costumers. Here are some Indonesian restaurants with the highest rating on Yelp near the city of Atlanta that you can try.

1. Batavia Atlanta Indonesian Restaurant

Batavia Atlanta Indonesian Restaurant is located at 3640 Shallowford Rd NE Ste 44 Doraville and is open every day from 11:00 a.m. until 11:30 p.m. This restaurant provides halal food such as gado-gado and tempeh goreng. Since Indonesian food usually contains peanuts, everyone who is allergic to peanuts is highly suggested to ask about the ingredients first. Batavia Atlanta Indonesian Restaurant also sells Indonesian snacks and food ingredients that you can try to make at home.

2. WIN - Taste of Bali

WIN - Taste of Bali is located at 2285 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 100 Atlanta. This restaurant offers more Balinese foods on its menu but still provides many popular Indonesian dishes. This restaurant is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. This restaurant is marked by Hazel Analytics with a perfect score as Healthy Food. Since Indonesian foods are highly related to Netherland's culture due to historical reasons, you can find some Netherland foods on the menu.

3. Warung Indonesian Halal Restaurant

Warung Indonesian Halal Restaurant offers halal foods which do not contain pork, lard, animals' blood, and alcohol. This restaurant is located at 5382 Buford Hwy NE Doraville and is open every day except Thursday from 12:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. On Friday this restaurant is dedicated only for dinner and opens later compared to other days at 3:30 p.m. Warung Indonesian Halal Restaurant serves its food on a relatively big portion that you can eat dine-in or at home.

