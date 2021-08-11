Three must-visit stores near Atlanta for BTS Army

ATLANTA, GA - Bangtan Boys, or usually called BTS, is one of the most famous pop idol groups from South Korea with many fans from around the world, including Atlanta. BTS's fan is called the BTS army and the number has been growing numerously ever since the group debuted.

BTS army usually supports their favorite group or a certain member through several ways including buying their merchandise, album, or ticket concert. There are three must-visit Korean stores near Atlanta that sell tons of BTS merchandise and album near Atlanta.

1. KPOP Store in USA

KPOP Store in USA is located at 5953 Buford Hwy NE Ste 101 Doraville, around 25 minutes of driving from the center of Atlanta. This store is open every day except Monday from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday and closes at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. This store sells many merchandises, albums, and many kinds of stuff related to BTS and other K-pop stars offline and online. KPOP Store in USA sells its goods online on eBay and its official website. Everyone who wants to know their stocks can check their catalog on KPOK Store in USA's official website or call (770) 936-9636.

2. k-pop music depot

k-pop music depot is located at 1197 Old Peachtree Rd NW Suwanee, around 50 minutes of driving to the northeast of Atlanta. This store is open every day from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. There are many kinds of CDs, DVDs, posters, and merchandise of many Korean stars including BTS. To ask about their available stock, everyone is suggested to call the store at (770) 813-8899.

3. Barnes & Noble Booksellers

Barnes & Noble Booksellers is not specifically a K-pop store but a bookstore that sells Korean merchandise of several K-pop groups including BTS. This store is located at 5141 Peachtree Pkwy Norcross and only takes 35 minutes of driving from Atlanta. This store is open every day from 09:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday. Barnes & Noble Booksellers offers a section full of BTS merchandise within their store. To ask about their BTS merchandise availability, everyone can call the store at (770) 209-4244.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.