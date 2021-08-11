Atlanta, GA

Three must-visit stores near Atlanta for BTS Army

Amy Cheribelle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23GjEN_0bOJTgiY00

ATLANTA, GA - Bangtan Boys, or usually called BTS, is one of the most famous pop idol groups from South Korea with many fans from around the world, including Atlanta. BTS's fan is called the BTS army and the number has been growing numerously ever since the group debuted.

BTS army usually supports their favorite group or a certain member through several ways including buying their merchandise, album, or ticket concert. There are three must-visit Korean stores near Atlanta that sell tons of BTS merchandise and album near Atlanta.

1. KPOP Store in USA

KPOP Store in USA is located at 5953 Buford Hwy NE Ste 101 Doraville, around 25 minutes of driving from the center of Atlanta. This store is open every day except Monday from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday and closes at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. This store sells many merchandises, albums, and many kinds of stuff related to BTS and other K-pop stars offline and online. KPOP Store in USA sells its goods online on eBay and its official website. Everyone who wants to know their stocks can check their catalog on KPOK Store in USA's official website or call (770) 936-9636.

2. k-pop music depot

k-pop music depot is located at 1197 Old Peachtree Rd NW Suwanee, around 50 minutes of driving to the northeast of Atlanta. This store is open every day from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. There are many kinds of CDs, DVDs, posters, and merchandise of many Korean stars including BTS. To ask about their available stock, everyone is suggested to call the store at (770) 813-8899.

3. Barnes & Noble Booksellers

Barnes & Noble Booksellers is not specifically a K-pop store but a bookstore that sells Korean merchandise of several K-pop groups including BTS. This store is located at 5141 Peachtree Pkwy Norcross and only takes 35 minutes of driving from Atlanta. This store is open every day from 09:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday. Barnes & Noble Booksellers offers a section full of BTS merchandise within their store. To ask about their BTS merchandise availability, everyone can call the store at (770) 209-4244.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_bdad57ca5e7d5306abc100b6f4c9aad7.blob

Writer and Georgia native covering local stories

Atlanta, GA
802 followers
Loading

More from Amy Cheribelle

Atlanta, GA

Side hustle ideas for Atlanta workers

ATLANTA, GA - The COVID-19 pandemic creates many side hustle opportunities that can be done at home. Having more than one job will help you gain more cash to cover your monthly expenses.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Commonly restricted dog breeds for apartment living in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - Atlanta's pet-friendly apartments allow residents to own one or two pets inside their units. Dogs are the most common pets living in apartments, however not every dog breed is allowed to reside.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Recommended Vietnamese foods that you can try in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - There are many Vietnamese restaurants in Atlanta that serve many tropical foods that you have to try. Here are the best Vietnamese foods that you have to taste in Atlanta:Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Studio apartment concept ideas for Atlanta student who lives alone

ATLANTA, GA - Getting your first apartment in the first year in university can be one of the most exciting challenges. Decorating a studio apartment based on your preference, budget, and utility requires inspiration and time.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Here's what you can do at Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park

ATLANTA, GA – If you’re visiting Atlanta for a big event or are planning to tour the area, don’t miss out on exploring restaurants and the sights over at the Centennial Olympic Park District.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Indoor plants to decorates your apartment in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - There are many residents of Atlanta who live in apartments. Living in an apartment with limited space and landless makes us come up with many natural decoration ideas that can make us feel close to nature.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Quiet dog breeds for apartment living in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - Living in an apartment with a dog will automatically make you feel concerned about the barking sounds. Dogs who feel excited, threatened, or even for no reason will bark so loud that you worry that they might bother your neighbors.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

United Way of Greater Atlanta appoints as the 2021-22 Board Chair

ATLANTA, GA- United Way of Greater Atlanta appointed Dr. Raphael Bostic as the 2021-22 Board Chair. Dr. Bostic who is the CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta has spent his two years time on the United Way of Greater Atlanta Board. He will be joined by four new Board members.Read full story
Gwinnett County, GA

Georgia Gwinnett Colege hosts its annual Green Scene and March Through the Arch traditions

GWINNETT, GA- On August 11, Georgia Gwinnet Colege held its annual Green Scene and March Through the Arch traditions. The Green Scene event provides information for students such as student clubs, campus resources, and wellness tips.Read full story
Gwinnett County, GA

Gwinnett Technical College offers its students three new certificate programs

GWINNETT, GA- Gwinnett Technical College has announced on August 10 that they offered their students three new certificate programs. These certificates aim to give students with cutting-edge skills in order to join Gwinnett as well as North Fulton County’s thriving economy.Read full story
Gainesville, GA

Students from Brenau University’s partnership with Panama spend their time studying English and exploring

GAINESVILLE, GA- The first group of students from Brenau University’s partnership with Panama’s Institute for the Development of Human Resources had spent their time in studying English as well as learning more about the United States that will be their new home for the next five years as they study in the university.Read full story
Decatur, GA

Agnes Scott College Board of Trustees appoints Elizabeth H. Noe ’86 as its new chairperson

DECATUR, GA- Agnes Scott College Board of Trustees appointed Elizabeth H. Noe ’86 as its new chairperson. “I am honored to have been elected to succeed Beth Holder and look forward to working more closely with President Zak and the college’s leadership team to build greater awareness of Agnes Scott and the life-changing experience that it provides for our students through SUMMIT. I am deeply committed to the college’s mission and to empowering women for success,” said Noe.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Best work from home outfit ideas for Atlanta workers

ATLANTA, GA - The COVID-19 pandemic has been significantly affected the common working culture when everyone needs to go to the office for work. Hundreds of Atlanta workers have been working from home temporarily and permanently, causing a change in many daily habits including working outfits.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Seasonal fruits that you can find for cheap in Atlanta right now

ATLANTA, GA - Many fruits and vegetables are growing seasonally, following the weather and humidity on the play they grow. The prices of fruits that grow in peak seasons are usually lower since the supplies are abundant.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Best apartments near Georgia Institute of Technology

ATLANTA, GA - Georgia Institute of Technology is one of the biggest universities in Georgia with thousands of students rolling every year. Students who don't live in Atlanta often choose to live in an apartment either individually or cohabit.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Recommended foods to eat during rainy days in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - The weather in Atlanta has been filled with cloudy sky and heavy rain for days. These rainy days usually make you want to lay down on the sofa while eating something delicious with family.Read full story
Carrollton, GA

UWG's Center for Student Involvement and Inclusion to host several events in August

CARROLLTON, GA- This semester, the University of West Georgia or UWG Center for Student Involvement and Inclusion will hold several events in August as the college is back. The fair will be held on Wednesday, August 18 starting from 11:00 a.m to 02:00 p.m. In this event, participants can see all the organizations the university has to offer.Read full story
Kennesaw, GA

Two master students of Kennesaw State University participate in the fellowship at Spine Center Atlanta

KENNESAW, GA- Two master students of Kennesaw State University, Faith Chapman and Clay Roelle participated in the fellowship at Spine Center Atlanta. Previously, students were encouraged to submit their application for the fellowship at the behest of KSU clinical assistant professor of nursing Alex Giles as he maintains professional connections at Spine Center Atlanta.Read full story
Kennesaw, GA

Kennesaw State University appoints Roslyn Satchel to lead Radow Institute for Social Equity

KENNESAW, GA- Kennesaw State University named Roslyn Satchel, a well-known scholar to lead Radow Institute for Social Equity or RISE. This role will be effective on January 1 in 2022.Read full story
Kennesaw, GA

A Ph.D. student at Kennesaw State University participates in a postdoctoral fellowship at Emory University Hospital

KENNESAW, GA- Mohammad Masum, a Ph.D. student in Analytics and Data Science of Kennesaw State University will participate in a postdoctoral fellowship at Emory University Hospital.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy