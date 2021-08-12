The home depot launches its new rental reservations and opens several new rentals locations

Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA- The Home Depot, an Atlanta-headquartered company launched its new "Rent Online, Pick-up In Store" technology.

Currently, customers can reserve as well as rent equipment online up to 30 days in advance. The equipment includes demolition tools such as breakers and concrete saws, landscaping tools such as tillers, sod cutters, and moving vehicles.

"This new online technology saves Pro and DIY customers time and trips to the store because they can conveniently check equipment availability and reserve what they need in advance to get in and out of our rental centers more quickly than ever," said vice president of The Home Depot Rental, Richard Porter.

Porter also said that for urgent needs at the job site or in the midst of that weekend project, customers could also check availability at multiple locations as well as made reservations on their phone or other mobile devices.

The company has created a system available to rental customers throughout North America. They made this system after piloting online reservations in the Atlanta, Charlotte as well as Houston markets.

In addition, since January, they also opened eight new Rental Centers, further extending its leadership as the biggest equipment rental network in the United State. The new locations are:

- Pasadena, CaliforniaStore #HD6037

- Calhoun, GeorgiaStore #HD8924

- Manteca, CaliforniaStore #HD1006

- Midland, TexasStore #HD561

- Maui, HawaiiStore #HD1703

- Alamo Heights, TexasStore #HD6544

- Hampton, VirginiaStore #HD4612

- Rockwall, TexasStore #HD531

If you are interested to learn more regarding The Home Depot Rental services, visit here

For more detailed information about the company, visit its official website here

