An Atlanta-based company, Home Depot, lowers its carbon emissions by over 127,000 metric tons

Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA- The Home Depot®, an Atlanta-based company and the largest home improvement retailer in the world. In 2020, reduced to Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by over 127,000 metric tons. This amount was equal to a 22 percent reduction in carbon intensity, when at the same time the company growing their business by almost 20 percent.

In addition, the company announced its plan to achieve 100 percent renewable electricity for its facilities in 2030, further expanding its efforts in order to increase the environment via cleaner energy.

Furthermore, they also participated in the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The initiative aims to lower global emissions, committing to set goals for Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions in 2023.

"Our commitment to reducing our impact on the planet, taking care of our people, and building strong, sustainable communities is foundational to who we are," said chairman and CEO of The Home Depot, Craig Menear.

Menear also said that over 40 years ago, their founders had given them eight core values that continued to guide their business today. The progress they made in 2020 demonstrated the commitment of their associates as well as suppliers to those values, as they prioritized taking care of their associates, customer, and communities, as well as the environment while navigating one year unlike any other.

Meanwhile, the company responsibility strategy is managed around three pillars. The three pillars are focusing on its people, operating sustainably as well as strengthening communities.

The company is dedicated to taking care of its employee as well as continuing efforts to encourage diversity, equity, and inclusion.

For more detailed information regarding the company’s commitment, visit here

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.