The University of West Georgia signs an articulation agreement with West Georgia Technical College.

Amy Cheribelle

CARROLTON, GA — The University of West Georgia has recently penned a new articulation agreement with West Georgia Technical College. This agreement aims to allow students to transition between the institutions.

Previously, on Monday, August 2, Dr. Brendan Kelly, UWG President, joined Dr. Julie Post, WGTC President, and Dr. Jon Preston, UWG Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs, to celebrate this milestone.

“While we are meeting today at a community location that is equidistant between our campus and what will be West Georgia Tech’s new Carrollton campus, our partnership is defined by more than just geography,” said Kelly.

Kelly also said that this agreement was about service and creating seamless opportunities for students on their paths to success. It was a team effort. No one institution was going to fulfill the full scope of educational opportunities people need. However, together, they could.

The new agreement also incorporates the benefit to the larger community as more students will have an opportunity to get a bachelor’s degree, gain the knowledge, skills as well as abilities they need to fulfill the demands of industry and meet the talent pipeline needs of the university’ region and the metro Atlanta area.

Post said that they recognized that students were at different places in their lives and began their college journey in diverse circumstances. At West Georgia Tech, they wanted to meet students where they were and got them where they wanted to be.

Both UWG and WGTC have adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they learned a new way to serve their students, such as online advising.

