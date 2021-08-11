Senior residences near Atlanta under $650

ATLANTA, GA — According to the United States Census Bureau, Atlanta's population consists of 11.5 percent of senior residents who are older than 64 years old. These residents often find difficulties in their day-to-day life and choose to stay in senior residences to get a better facility to support their daily needs.

Senior residence often offers cheaper prices and additional care to the residents that need medical treatment during their stay. Here are three cheap senior residents under $650 in Atlanta.

1. Grier Senior Manor

Grier Senior Manor is located at 391 Old Griffin Rd Mcdonough, GA. This residence offers two types of units including one-bedroom and two-bedroom. Their one-bedroom unit's price ranged from $373 to $770 and the size is around 657 sqft. The two-bedroom unit's price ranged from $445 to $865 with the size around 900 sqft. The price differences are based on the facility and additional care upon request. This place was built in 2005 and allows the residents to bring their pets inside the property. There is a breed limitation that can be discussed with the management. Grier Senior Manor offers a trash removal service and a laundry facility within the building.

2. Calvin Court Apartments

Calvin Court Apartments is located at 479 NE Paces Ferry Rd Atlanta, GA. This apartment offers studio and one-bedroom units only. The price is ranged from $622 to $1,092 and the sizes are diverse from 378 sqft until 756 sqft. There are Fitness Center and Gameroom available on the property. Calvin Court Apartments offers several utilities including gas, heat, trash removal service, sewer, water, air conditioning, and electricity running in each room. Pets such as cats and dogs are allowed with a $300 deposit on each pet. There is a cabana outside for the residents to relax.

3. Sable Chase

Sable Chase is located at 102 Sable Chase Blvd Mcdonough, GA and offers many types of units from one-bedroom to three-bedroom with different sizes. This apartment sets its pricing from $635 to $1,059 depends on the room and facilities. This property was build in 1994 and renovated in 2016. Sable Chase offers several public facilities such as a pool, fitness center, basketball court, tennis court, volleyball court, and playground. There are 225 units available within this 2 stories building. There are a picnic area and grill available upon request. This apartment allows many different types of pets including cats, dogs, fishes, birds, reptiles, and others with 2 pets limitations. Pet with aggressive breeds are not allowed and prior discussion regarding pets is highly encouraged.

