Southside Theatre Guild upcoming plays

FAIRBURN, GA – The Southside Theater Guild assists Atlanta's South Metro neighborhood. They provide entertaining shows throughout the year and allow local volunteers to join and benefit from being involved in the theater. STG proudly presents new upcoming plays through early 2022 this season.

Here is the schedule:

1. Tommy Lee Johnston's "Geezers"

Thursday, October 7, 2021 - Sunday, October 17, 2021

Geezers introduce us to a humorous, warm-heart story about wisdom, knowledge and love, life and death. THE DRAMATIC PUBLISHING COMPANY of Woodstock, Illinois, presents Geezers with a special arrangement.

2. Tom Mula's "Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol"

Thursday, December 2, 2021 - Sunday, December 12, 2021

Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol is Jacob's voyage of laughter and fear, redeeming and regenerating, starts when Scrooge's heart is genuinely opened up. The unique agreement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc. presents Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol that we can't miss.

3. Robert Harling's "Steel Magnolias"

Thursday, March 17, 2022 - Sunday, March 27, 2022

Steel Magnolias covers Shelby, a young woman with Type 1 diabetes, is diagnosed with the disease decides to have a child despite her condition. Dramatists Play Service, Inc. New York supports Steel Magnolias with a special arrangement.

4. Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins A Musical based on the stories of P.L Travers and the Walt Disney Film

Thursday, July 21, 2022 - Sunday, July 31, 2022

Bert, a jack-of-all business, introduces us to the chaotic family of Banks in England in 1910. Before Mary Poppins knocks at their doorstep, Young Jane and Michael sent several baby supplies. She must fix the family members on valuing one another again by combining magic and common sense. Music Theatre International helps Marry Poppins with a unique composition and provided authorized performance elements.

For ticket purchasing information and more, please visit STG's official website here

