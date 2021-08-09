Find three cheap apartments under $800 in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - Atlanta has a relatively higher cost of living compared to other cities in the United States. This phenomenon has made young people who just started their professional life struggle with finding an affordable house to rent.

There are several apartments in the city that are pocket-friendly and located in the strategic area. These apartments are below $800 monthly and are accompanied by functional public facilities.

1. Mallalieu Pointe

This apartment rent fee is ranging between $619 to $975 for its one-bedroom unit, depending on the size and facility of the room. Mallalieu Pointe is located in a very strategic neighborhood at 2621 Church Street, East Point, and is considered to be energy friendly building with limited carbon dioxide emissions. Pets below 26 pounds are allowed within the property but require an additional $300 fee for each pet.

2. Thirty 72 Apartments

Thirty 72 Apartments is offering one-bedroom units starting from $745. This apartment is located at 3072 Washington Rd, East Point, right in the southwest corner of Atlanta. Residents will have the privilege of getting easier access to the bus stops and the East Point Trainstation. Any pets are not allowed within this property. There are a pool and children's playground within the apartment's area. The security deposit and application fee for this apartment are low compared to other properties in the area.

3. Park South

Park South apartment offers two kinds of rooms: studio and one-bedroom units. The studio unit, which does not include a private bathroom, is offered at the price of $550 monthly. Meanwhile, the one-bedroom unit with a private bathroom is offered at the price of $800 monthly. This apartment is pet-friendly with prior discussion with the management.

