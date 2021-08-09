Top 3 bulgogi bowl restaurants in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - Bulgogi is marinated barbeque that usually uses slices of beef or pork as its main ingredient. Originated from Korea, bulgogi has become an international dish in the last decade and has been globally served with various innovations, including in Atlanta.

Atlanta is one of the cities in the United State with a relatively high population of Korean descent. This phenomenon has made Atlanta home to some unique Korean restaurants that will serve the best bulgogi in the state.

1. BullGogi

BullGogi is located at 2140 N Decatur Rd Decatur and is open every day except Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 7:3- p.m. Just like the name, this restaurant specialty lies on their Korean grilled meats bowl or known as bulgogi. They are also famous for their fast service and top quality of meat.

If you want to balance the vegetable intakes, you can order their Bulgogi Bibimbab which is a mix of grilled meats, many different kinds of vegetables, and spicy Korean sauce with an adjustable level of spiciness.

2. Gaja Korean Bar

Gaja Korean Bar is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Their specialty is dinner dishes that will be accompanied by the Korean downtown atmosphere in the restaurant.

Gaja Korean Bar is located at 491 Flat Shoals Ave SE Ste A Atlanta. You can order either beef or pork bulgogi with mild to spicy seasoning and they will make it by your order.

3. D 92 Korean BBQ

D 92 Korean BBQ is located at 225 E Trinity Pl Decatur and is open every day from 11:30 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, this restaurant is open for 24 hours to serve you from breakfast until supper. They have an all-you-can-eat option for those who want to grab more in limited time and usual dining for those who want to eat in relax.

Their specialties are Korean barbeque including bulgogi and other Korean wagyu. You can explore many types of meat, such as beef and pork with different slice, part, and grilling methods.

