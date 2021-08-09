Atlanta CEO sentenced for fraudulent crimes

ATLANTA, GA — Richard J. Randolph, III, a CEO of Randolph Acquisitions, Inc., has been sentenced to prison for fraudulent crimes.

Kurt R. Erskine, Acting U.S. Attorney, said instead of being responsible for his position as a corporate executive to defend investors’ money, he used his position in the company to defraud them.

Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service in Atlanta Steven R. Baisel also said Randolph has tried to do everything he can to hide his fraudulent crimes. However, his efforts failed after his schemes were discovered by law enforcement professionals.

In addition to Randolph, Inc., Randolph also controlled Gallagher Management Group and several other related entities. When an accounting firm audited Gallagher Management Group’s 2016 financial statements, Randolph falsely the information about the Group’s assets.

Including in his false statements is falsely valued property at $10.5 million while in fact, Gallagher Management Group bought the property for $1.1 million with a $1.1 million mortgage loan secured by the property in September 2016. It was then sold for $1.2 million in August 2017.

He also showed a false bank statement with a balance of more than $2.5 million while the real balance was only $58,198.78 and claimed that two buildings approximately valued at $10 million are owned by Gallagher Management Group while in fact, these buildings are not even their properties.

He also defrauded several investors by falsely claiming that Randolph Acquisitions owned EF Block, which is actually not, and that it was close to securing various large private and public contracts in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

As many as 14 victims who fell into his false claims have invested more than $1.6 million in Randolph Acquisitions.

After he pleaded guilty to his crimes, he was sentenced to six and a half years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He’s also required to pay restitution to his victims in the amount of $1,602,200.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.