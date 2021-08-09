Atlanta’s COVID-19 Resilience Plan updates

ATLANTA, GA — The City of Atlanta has released an updated version of Atlanta’s COVID-19 Resilience Plan. This updated plan focuses on vaccination rates and information regarding a color-coded zone system implemented throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to recent data from the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency or AFCEMA and Fulton County Board of Public Health or FCBOH, Atlanta is currently considered in the Yellow Zone.

This color-coded zone is based on key metrics and monitored metrics. Key metrics are used to determine the movement between zones, while monitored metrics are used to provide general updates about the pandemic.

Based on the metrics used, Yellow Zone is an area with seven-day averages of cases between 75-249, hospitalizations between 201-349, and diagnostic test positivity between 5.1-10%. Check out more information about the color-coded zone system here.

Based on recent updates, since Atlanta is considered in the Yellow Zone, residents are required to wear face masks in indoor facilities. The city will keep accepting Section 42 outdoor event applications for a maximum of 49,999 attendees with safety protocols, and until after Labor Day, city facilities will remain unavailable for public visit.

In addition, the ongoing guidance includes practicing social distancing protocols, frequent cleaning of public and high touch areas, and non-essential city facilities may open to the public with a limited number of people.

As an area with a high risk of COVID-19 transmission, according to the CDC, vaccines remain the most effective tool to protect against COVID-19, including the Delta variant. Therefore, the city of Atlanta will continue to provide updates of the situation accordingly based on the available data.

Visit here to get more information about the COVID-19 vaccines.

