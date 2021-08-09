Why you should visit Atlanta's Michael C. Carlos Museum

ATLANTA, GA – If you are a real museum buff and love history, you are recommended to visit Michael C. Carlos Museum.

Located at 571 South Kilgo Circle, Atlanta, this museum will allow you to discover plenty of ancient artwork collections from ancient Egypt, Nubia, the Near East such as Rome and Greece, the Americas, Africa, and Asia. Not to mention, they also have a collection of works on paper starting from the Renaissance through the present.

Founded in 1919 on Emory’s Atlanta campus, Michael C. Carlos Museum aims to collect, preserve, exhibit, and also interpret artifacts and art from the past to the present in efforts to give distinctive chances for education and enrichment in the community, as well as to promote interdisciplinary research and teaching at Emory University.

This museum has around 1,800 objects of African art collection such as Maiden Spirit Helmet Mask (Agbogho Mmuo), Diviner’s Bag (Apo Ifa), Nyau Society Mask, Painted Screen, Baltu, and more.

In addition, in the Ancient Egyptian, Nubian, and Near Eastern Art section, there are 7,500 objects dating from Prehistory to the period of Roman domination, such as Amulet of Amun, Statuette of a Cat, Head of a Deity, Mummy Mask, Portrait of a King, and more.

Enjoy their special coffee at Ebrik Coffee Room. It will make you feel relaxed and even more comfortable while visiting this museum.

“We decided to put culture in our summer day! This place is at Emory University. Pay for parking. They give senior and other discounts to the $8 entrance fee. Small and nice museum with a few replicas (stated when it is) and originals. Come for the mummies, stay for all of the other things. We’re even surprised by the African Art section! You can even take pictures!”, said one of the museum visitors, Christina H on Tripadvisor.

