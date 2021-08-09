Clayton County extends the deadline of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program until October 3

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — The Clayton County government is extending the Emergency Rental Assistance Program until October 3. This action is dedicated to covering more residents to be able to apply to minimize their Covid risk.

The deadline on October 3 is also meant that the government strictly suggested that no resident will be evicted solely for non-payment of rent until that exact date.

The program will help the targetted residents to pay their rent, mortgage, and utility bills. Residents also can receive a monthly subsidy from several federal programs such as Project-Based Section 8, Public Housing, and Housing Choice Voucher. Every resident may apply for more than one program, however, each of them can only receive one funding program.

There will be several specific requirements and legal documents for each program. Residents must meet eligibility requirements for the program that they apply to. The federal government has generally limited the program to the household that received a significant financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic including housing instability, unemployment, reduction in household income, and risk of experiencing homelessness. The program is dedicated to the household with an average income at or below 80% of the area median income.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development, or known as HUD, set income limits for these programs that were based on Fair Market Rent within the area and Median Family Income estimation. Further information regarding income limits can be accessed on HUD's official website.

Everyone who wants to check their qualification or register can apply on the Georgia Department of Community Affair's official website or call (404) 679-4840 for further information.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.