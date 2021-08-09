The University of North Georgia appoints Col. Chris Mitchiner as Cyber Institute director

Unsplash

DAHLONEGA, GA — The University of North Georgia has appointed retired Army Col. Chris Mitchiner as the executive director of its new Institute for Cyber Operations.

He will be working with academic programs in the university to develop the UNG cyber program to become one of the top programs in the nation.

Previously, the UNG and the nation's other five senior military colleges received around $1.475 million each in federal money. The funding aimed to set up Department of Defense cybersecurity institutes as pilot programs on their universities in fall 2020.

Currently, the UNG got more than $4 million for cybersecurity institutes covering the 2020-21 until 2022-23 academic years. The institutes will build on the work of the Center for Cyber Operations Education by supervising the DOD program, such as expanding cyber activity to new areas not yet addressed.

"This university is poised to become a beacon of cybersecurity expertise and excellence, which will provide many opportunities. Cybersecurity is not going anywhere. It's here to stay," said Mitchiner.

Mitchiner will also be responsible for creating opportunities for cyber research with government, military and corporate partners and increase additional funds for scholarships. In order to accomplish these goals, he said he would start by bringing in experienced professionals who will counsel the university's students who aspire to be cybersecurity experts.

Dean of UNG's Mike Cottrell College of Business, Dr. Mary Gowan, said that they were excited to welcome Col. Chris Mitchiner to the cybersecurity program at the university. In his new role, he would develop upon the solid foundation founded by Dr. Bryson Payne, who would continue to work with the student programs and the cyber faculty.

