City of Atlanta promotes equality for women through 'Global Inform Women, Transform Lives' Campaign

ATLANTA, GA - According to studies, it takes a black woman 20 months to earn the same amount of money as a white guy in a year. To address this, the City of Atlanta is collaborating with the Carter Center on the Global Inform Women, Transform Lives Campaign to raise awareness of women's rights.

Evidence shows that women are less likely to receive information access and are most likely to be poor and illiterate, affected by corruption, and sometimes in danger in every situation dominated by men if they ask for information.

The campaign aimed to inform people and raise the voices of those marginalized women just because of their race and gender. They are fighting to enable access to public services and participation in public life for all women.

In the end, the organization is hoping to create a movement that would push local and global authorities to develop a policy and solutions for all women to receive equal access like men to any information.

They will spread this campaign in 13 inaugural cities in the USA, South Africa, Ireland, Brazil, Argentina, Bangladesh, and many more.

Atlanta's Mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, stated that she is committed to ensuring all women in the area have access to crucial information to live safe and healthy while also strengthening the bond inside their community.

This campaign started on March 8 and will end on September 28. To get updated news about the campaign, you can text "info4women" to 888777.

The City of Atlanta also tackles other issues such as Economic Mobility, Housing, Health, Community Safety, Food Access, Gender-Based Violence, and others.

