Piedmont Park Atlanta wedding venues

ATLANTA, GA - Anyone can agree that all weddings must be memorable. For the big day, Piedmont Park Atlanta offers three wedding venues inside the park filled with historical buildings and iconic monuments with beautiful landscapes.

1. Magnolia Hall

Established in 1945, Magnolia Hall is one of Atlanta’s premier events facilities. The renovated historic place is perfect for your guests to enjoy their meals and have a good time.

The hall is surrounded by a green lawn and the ceilings are decorated with huge chandeliers. The paneling was made from oak wood and the concrete floors are polished, creating that unforgettable and wholesome experience. For more information, you can visit shorturl.at/nrvN9.

2. Dockside

Private dock engulfed by Clara Meer lake and lush green lawn surely could make your wedding vows feels more intimate. This dockside venue offers you privacy and beautiful landscapes of boardwalks and steps made out of stone to connect the two areas to make it easy for you to walk around. Visit shorturl.at/finvJ for more information.

3. Greystone

Create that fairy-tale-like wedding ceremony in Greystone surrounded by an elegant-looking pool and Clara Meer lake. Established in 1926, the place was famous for its original granite wall.

The private venue was originally a bathhouse. It was turned into a private venue polished with concrete floors and an amazing view of the Midtown Atlanta skyline. Drop a visit at shorturl.at/mDLNW for more information.

Couples plan their weddings for weeks even months for it to be perfect. A venue can play a major role in creating that perfect ambience. Background, aisle, and scenery are often captured in photos or videos to make it lasts forever. Make sure you get them all in a frame at Piedmont Park.

