Clark Atlanta University Appoints Richard Lucas Jr. as Vice President of Institutional Advancement

ATLANTA, GA - Clark Atlanta University appointed Richard Lucas Jr as their new Vice President of Institutional Advancement, replacing the former VP, Sam D. Burston.

Previously, Lucas has served as a vice president in several universities, including Howard University, Bowie State University, and Elizabeth City State University. He has worked in the education field for more than 25 years.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Lucas to our team and we are excited about the vision, experience and knowledge of fundraising he brings to the university.” said the University's president, George T. French, Jr.

He has made a lot of records and actively involved in raising million of dollars for scholarships. He took part in managing, launching, and setting out campaigns, which earned $250 million, way pass the initial goal.

He was involved in many charitable foundations, he helped them to manage the system, fundraising, and technology. He was known to be a transparent and effective person.

He acted as a consultant on several non-profit organizations specialized in education and health.

As an expertise in Information Technology, Lucas also served as a professional teacher, giving materials about leadership and technology in modern school.

During his time in Maryland, he was a part of the Governor's Workforce in cybersecurity and information technology. He implemented his systems and analytical skills to improve learning for students and institutions.

Lucas graduated from Cornell University majoring in Administrative Management, and now he already has a Ph.D. in Education.

“I am honored to have been selected to serve as Vice President for Institutional Advancement at Clark Atlanta University. I look forward to supporting the President’s bold vision which includes the completion of a comprehensive “capital campaign” to increase scholarships, grow the endowment, and support innovation," said Lucas.

