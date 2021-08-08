Gwinnett County Public School continues to serve free school meal in the 2021-2022 school year

Benjamin Ashton/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - Gwinnett County Public Schools is committed to continuing the free school meal program in the 2021-2022 school year.

All 135 school cafeterias across Gwinnett will serve free, tasty, and nutritious meals every day for virtual or in-person students. Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) aims to provide the students with healthy meals to support their healthy eating habits.

Gwinnett’s Farm to School program, GCPS's initiative to support local farmers, supplies organic fruits and vegetables for the free school meal. Based on the data last year, Gwinnett County's cafeteria served 5.9 million portions using regional farm products and 670,000 million portions of food from the state's local farmers.

Besides the students' favorite menu, such as crispy chicken sandwiches, beef burgers, hot dogs, or pizza, this year, the school will also provide a new set of menus and plant-based options for the vegetarians at elementary, middle, and high school.

The new menus are Thai Dumplings filled with chicken and veggies, MorningStar Farms Vegetarian Buffalo Wings, Asian Bowls with Yakisoba noodles, Yogurt Bowls with spiced vanilla yogurt, and Spicy Bean Dip served with tortilla chips.

Parents and guardians can directly monitor the kid's menu on the Nutrislice web page or download the app on Google Play, or App Store. Eligible families can apply for the program each year. The school urges eligible families to submit their applications quickly.

Eligible families' applications for the free meal help them get other benefits, including discounted college admissions and applications, scholarships, and access to technology and the internet.

Gwinnett County School offers printed and online applications. Families can expect a faster response through online applications.

