University of North Georgia to host 'Starlight' celebration on August 28

GAINESVILLE, GA — The University of North Georgia will be hosting Starlight Celebration and Fireworks on August 28. This event will take place at UNG's Gainesville campus.

Starlight was sponsored by Northeast Georgia Health System, and all proceeds will benefit UNG students.

"Starlight is a longstanding community tradition at UNG's Gainesville Campus, and we are excited about bringing back this family-friendly event for students and community members this fall," said UNG President Bonita C. Jacobs.

Starlight event is part of the university's Weeks of Welcome. It is a number of social activities and educational programs for students throughout the first two weeks of the semester.

Interim vice president of UNG's Gainesville Campus, Dr. Richard Oates, said it was a great time to bring everybody together. He also said that they looked forward to reconnecting with their community.

Interested people can attend this event by paying $10 per car or $20 per bus, van, or larger vehicle. Admission is free for UNG students with a valid UNG student ID card.

The Oakwood gates will open at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks will start at dark.

Families can also bring their picnic equipment or buy food at Starlight. They will have Applewood smoked pulled pork, chips, cookies, Brunswick stew, pasta salad, hand-breaded chicken tenders, coleslaw, brownies, snow cones, and coffee.

A DJ will play music throughout the event, and there will be Covid-19 vaccines on-site starting from 04.00 p.m. to 06.00 p.m. for UNG faculty, staff, and students participating in this event.

Details can be found at https://ung.edu/news-events/starlight.php.