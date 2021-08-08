Morehouse College opens a new major this academic year

ATLANTA, GA - The Morehouse College Board of Trustees has launched a new program of Bachelor of Arts in Journalism in Sports, Culture, and Social Justice.

The program will delve into courses of news writing, multimedia, visual storytelling, and mass media. They can also choose to get a deep understanding in three courses between arts and culture, sports journalism, and social justice journalism.

This could help them to get their remaining credits and obtained a wide spectrum of knowledge in the subject. The college will also provide them with internal news organizations and clubs that could help them build their leadership skills and portfolio.

Students from other institutions that are listed under the Atlanta University Center Consortium such as Spelman College or Clark Atlanta University can also register for these courses as electives.

The development of journalism at Morehouse is supported by more than $4 million donations in total, gathered from various sources and basketball athletes such as Charles Barkley, Michael Jordan, and the Jordan Brand. The college will allocate the fund for scholarships and a digital media lab.

“Journalism keeps our democracy in check and our populace informed, which is more important now than ever,” said Ron Thomas, the director of the journalism program at Morehouse with 34 years experience as a sports reporter.

Journalism at Morehouse previously was a part of English major. Thomas stated that this new degree would offer new materials such as storytelling with drones, entertainment journalism, and a detailed course of activism among Black athletes.

Morehouse alumni Spike Lee and Ralph Wiley were some of the first black people who work at a major daily newspaper, with that achievement, the college initiated Journalism and Sports Program in 2007. the alumni achievement proved that black voices are worthy to be heard.