Apotheos Roastery, a coffee production facility in Kennesaw

KENNESAW, GA — Located at 2871 Cherokee Street, Kennesaw, Apotheos Roastery is a coffee production facility that roasts, brews, bags, cans, and sleeves their own cold brew coffees.

Dedicated to roasting all of their single-origin and craft blends coffees, this place invites people to visit their facility and offers a limited retail area to buy a cold brew or freshly roasted coffee. If you’re interested, they are open from Monday to Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. You can also find their products here. (https://www.apotheosroastery.com/store).

The name of this place, Apotheos, is derived from ‘apotheosis’ which means elevating something to its most divine form. Using it as their value, this place aims to elevate what they do and treat it as sacred.

Apotheos Roastery also uses ‘Bolder, Brighter, Better Together’ as its philosophy. For them, bolder not only means bold coffee that is full of substance and robust flavor but also means always doing more by inventing new recipes to find the next big idea.

Brighter in this philosophy is also not a momentary feeling of joy and peace while shipping a coffee, but an experience worth remembering. They want their customer to have a bright feeling after coming to their place and taste their coffee.

Lastly, better together means Apotheos Roastery wants to grow together with the communities. Although the pandemic has made it hard for people to connect with each other, they hope their coffeehouse can be a place to bring back that connection.

They also have partnered with local communities—including local middle and high schools, hospital workers, and community organizations—for various events and activities as part of their efforts to strengthen the connection.