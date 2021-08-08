Atlanta, GA

Piedmont Park invites residents to join the Young Professionals Group

Amy Cheribelle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xqCMN_0bL9c87u00

ATLANTA, GA - Piedmont Park invites individuals under 40 to join the Young Professionals Group. This group is created to be a place for people who are passionate about urban greenspace in the middle of a busy town to enjoy the scenery.

The park offers a monthly membership for people who wants to donate and make a difference at Piedmont. Through the Piedmont Park Conservancy, you can donate $150 or more every month and build your network with people with the same vision to manage and preserve the park.

The park offers many benefits for Young Professionals members, such as free t-shirt and magnets every year, invitations to exclusive events, and special updates. The park officials will also offer a $20 discount per week for camp, and another 20% discount for pool passes.

Members of the Young Professionals will host socials events and volunteer days every year. You can register by filling a form online here.

“Piedmont Park means so much to me and our city and it’s been a joy to make a difference. Not only have I been able to get outdoors and work in the park in a variety of ways but I’ve also learned more about native plants and the Conservancy’s important work, as well as made new friends and connections in the community – not to mention it’s a good workout,” said one of the volunteer, Daniel Easton.

Last year, the park made a significant improvement from volunteering activities. The Park cleared over 40 acres of lawn space, planted native trees, and restored the facility after it's been damaged by fallen trees.

For more information, you can reach out to Ansley Henson via email at ahenson@piedmontpark.org or call 404.692.6135. If you want to donate, you can contact the officials at donations@piedmontpark.org.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_bdad57ca5e7d5306abc100b6f4c9aad7.blob

Writer and Georgia native covering local stories

Atlanta, GA
694 followers
Loading

More from Amy Cheribelle

Atlanta, GA

Beauty gurus that can inspire your makeup look during Pride Month in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - Pride month is coming soon, the special month for LGBT communities from around the world is gonna start from October 1 until the end of the month. Pride month in Atlanta will be filled with many events and parades that can be attended by the public.Read full story
Kennesaw, GA

Kennesaw State alumna joins NIH's Postbaccalaureate Intramural Research Training Award program

KENNESAW, GA- Jade Lugo, an alumna of Kennesaw State University will join the National Institutes of Health or NIH’s Postbaccalaureate Intramural Research Training Award program.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Metro Atlanta Chamber launches its guidance to equip the regional business community

ATLANTA, GA- On August 11, the Metro Atlanta Chamber or MAC launched its guidance. This guidance goal was to provide the regional business community to take action to upgrade educational results as well as invest in metro Atlanta’s Black workforce.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

The US Senate’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill increase FTA funding for MARTA

ATLANTA, GA- The US Senate’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill increased Federal Transit Administration or FTA funding. The funding was addressed for MARTA and other transit agencies. This increase reached 65 percent over previous levels and includes prominent policy changes that will positively impact transit expansion take place in the metro Atlanta region.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

MARTA announces “street to home” project

ATLANTA, GA- On August 3, The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority or MARTA public art program Artbound announced a special project. This project called “Street to Home” will take place at Five points station.Read full story
Barrow County, GA

Barrow County first week of school update

BARROW COUNTY, GA — Barrow County is excited for the first week of school. They reported that during the first week, they had five schools with no positive COVID-19 cases. However, with less than one percent positive cases at the majority of schools, they still highly encourage both students and staff to keep practicing the COVID-19 mitigation protocols, including staying at home when the student or a family member is sick, wearing a mask, and washing their hands.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

How to avoid frizzy hair during rainy days in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - Frizzy hair can occur during rainy days when the humidity is on point. Unfortunately, in the past two weeks, Atlanta has been blessed with drizzle, rain, and even thunderstorm that can mess your styled hair.Read full story
Acworth, GA

Makeup inspiration from Queen Aiden Zhane from RuPaul's Drag Race

ACWORTH, GA - Queen Aiden Zhane is a drag queen from Acworth that competed in the twelfth season of Rupaul's Drag Race in 2020. Zhane's drag makeup looks are characterized by a bold lip line, an up-straight eye look, and very short hair.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Anime Weekend Atlanta will be started on October 28

ATLANTA, GA - Anime Weekend Atlanta is the biggest annual event dedicated to Japanese anime and manga fans in the southeast region. The event will be held at the Cobb Galleria, the Renaissance Waverly Hotel Atlanta for four days straight from October 28 until October 31.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Top 3 Gay Clubs in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - Gay clubs are drinking establishments dedicated to lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender, or known as LGBT. Atlanta has a lot of gay clubs available and here are the top three gay clubs that you must visit.Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Cheap apartments under $1,000 near Emory University

ATLANTA, GA - Emory University is a private research university with thousands of students in North Druid Hills, Atlanta. Many students that come from around the states need a comfortable and affordable living space during their study at Emory.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Why you should visit the Breman Museum

ATLANTA, GA- If you are a history buff and want to know more about the Holocaust, visiting The Breman Museum is recommended. Located at 1440 Spring St. NW. Across 18th Street from the Center for Puppetry Arts, Atlanta, GA 30309-2832, this museum enables you to learn about the history of Jews in Atlanta.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Why you should visit David J. Sencer CDC Museum

ATLANTA, GA- The work of incredible scientists on making vaccines or detecting new diseases has brought us a lot of precautions and safety steps to take, but have you ever wondered how do they manage to do this?Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Mercer University’s STEM Education Innovation Lab collaborates with the Atlanta Citizen Review Board

ATLANTA, GA- In July, Mercer University’s STEM Education Innovation or SEI Lab teamed up with the Atlanta Citizen Review Board or ACRB. This partnership is for a weeklong educator learning program created to promote teachers in making culturally sensitive curriculum leveraging technology tools for student engagement.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

The home depot launches its new rental reservations and opens several new rentals locations

ATLANTA, GA- The Home Depot, an Atlanta-headquartered company launched its new "Rent Online, Pick-up In Store" technology. Currently, customers can reserve as well as rent equipment online up to 30 days in advance. The equipment includes demolition tools such as breakers and concrete saws, landscaping tools such as tillers, sod cutters, and moving vehicles.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

G.I. Jobs® magazine appoints Lt. Col. Scott Mahone as one of 19 inaugural Veteran Champions of the Year

ATLANTA, GA- G.I. Jobs® magazine appointed Lt. Col. Scott Mahone, Mercer University Director of Center Operations and retired U.S. Army as one of 19 inaugural Veteran Champions of the Year in Higher Education.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Cynthia Davenporte receives the July 2021 Employee of the Month award from AJMLS

ATLANTA, GA- Cynthia Davenporte, Director of Human Resources at Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School received The July 2021 Employee of the Month award. AJMLS created its Employee of the Month Program in 2021 in order to acknowledge employees who are hard-working as well as give their best in the workplace.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

AJMLS appoints Linda A. Klein to its Board of Directors as an ex officio member

ATLANTA, GA- Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School appointed Linda A. Klein to its Board of Directors as an ex officio member. She is a former past president of the American Bar Association and Shareholder at Baker Donelson.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Mandira Sethi, AJMLS alumna receives AABS Outstanding Alumni Service Award

ATLANTA, GA- Mandira Sethi, an alumna of Atlanta’s John Marshal Law School received The Academic Achievement and Bar Success Outstanding Alumni Service Award. She was AJMLS Class of 2020 and is currently, a Staff Attorney at Barnes & Thornburg LLP.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Best women shoes to wear in Atlanta right now

ATLANTA, GA - Georgia is well-known for its humid subtropical climate with long summer and short winter. However, during the upcoming winter, the capital of Georgia, Atlanta, is always blessed with cloudy rainy days.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy