Piedmont Park invites residents to join the Young Professionals Group

ATLANTA, GA - Piedmont Park invites individuals under 40 to join the Young Professionals Group. This group is created to be a place for people who are passionate about urban greenspace in the middle of a busy town to enjoy the scenery.

The park offers a monthly membership for people who wants to donate and make a difference at Piedmont. Through the Piedmont Park Conservancy, you can donate $150 or more every month and build your network with people with the same vision to manage and preserve the park.

The park offers many benefits for Young Professionals members, such as free t-shirt and magnets every year, invitations to exclusive events, and special updates. The park officials will also offer a $20 discount per week for camp, and another 20% discount for pool passes.

Members of the Young Professionals will host socials events and volunteer days every year. You can register by filling a form online here.

“Piedmont Park means so much to me and our city and it’s been a joy to make a difference. Not only have I been able to get outdoors and work in the park in a variety of ways but I’ve also learned more about native plants and the Conservancy’s important work, as well as made new friends and connections in the community – not to mention it’s a good workout,” said one of the volunteer, Daniel Easton.

Last year, the park made a significant improvement from volunteering activities. The Park cleared over 40 acres of lawn space, planted native trees, and restored the facility after it's been damaged by fallen trees.

For more information, you can reach out to Ansley Henson via email at ahenson@piedmontpark.org or call 404.692.6135. If you want to donate, you can contact the officials at donations@piedmontpark.org.

