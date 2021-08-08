Rich Singiser joins Clayton State as Faculty Athletic Representative

Clayton, GA - Dr. T. Ramon Stuart, president of Clayton State University, recently appointed Dr. Rich Singiser to become the Faculty Athletic Representative, or FAR. Singiser fills the position after the previous representative R.B. Rosenburg is retiring.

As a faculty representative, Singiser will work closely with the institution and the athletics department. And as a member of the NCAA faculty, FAR will also attend the NCAA affairs conference and keep the balance between academic and intercollegiate athletics.

"I am looking forward to the opportunities that lie ahead as we explore new and creative ways to connect the academic side of the University with the athletics side of the University," Singiser said.

"The Department of Athletics is in a unique position to provide opportunities for people to connect as we begin to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. I am excited to help faculty and staff fully embrace both the student and the athlete part of our student-athletes." he added.

Singiser graduated with Ph.D. from the University of Kentucky, majoring in Cellular and Molecular Biochemistry. During his time as a student, he attended many basketball games, and he also has been working closely with Clayton State since 2008.

"Having a talented scholar like Dr. Singiser serve as our FAR is a testament to how important athletics and academics are to our University, and I look forward to further institutional participation in athletics coupled with the elevation of academic success for student-athletes under his visionary leadership." said president Stuart.

Singiser often comes to the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United games on his leisure days, and he is also a member of the Atlanta Track Club and the Georgia Orienteering Club.

He was raised in Pennsylvania, where he also finished his undergraduate degree studying science from Shippensburg University. He is a huge fan of Kentucky University basketball, and each year, he always tries to come to watch them play.