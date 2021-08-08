Piedmont Newton helps moms get closer to their newborns with HALO Bassinets

ATLANTA, GA - Piedmont Newton Hospital adds five HALO Bassinets, a new model of sleepers for babies.

The new bassinets provide safe and easy access for moms to breastfeed and care for their children. HALO Bassinets features an adjustable height and rotatable design that reduce bending and lifting for moms to heal from childbirth, especially those experiencing cesarean deliveries.

“For most families, the model for their newborn’s care is established in the hospital,” said Susann Whittle, RN, manager of women’s services at Piedmont Newton. “These bassinets support the hospital’s safe sleep practices while enabling the closeness that a mom desires most in the first few moments with her child.”

The HALO Bassinet offers new families an enjoyable babycare experience at Piedmont Newton. Moms can watch and touch their babies while sleeping in separate beds, promoting safe sleep practices for parents and babies. The new bassinets accommodate moms with easy access to do physical touch and bonding.

Piedmont Newton supports the Georgia 5-Star Baby Friendly Initiative. Georgia Department of Public Health started the initiative to urge the hospitals to support breastfeeding in their hospital. Piedmont Newton provides inpatient and outpatient lactation support in the hospital to take part in the Georgia 5-Star Baby Friendly Initiative.

Piedmont Newton also provides various maternity and education materials, including classes for babies, breastfeeding, childbirth, early pregnancy, extended family member, parents, and siblings.

The hospital offers a maternity center tour for expectant families to visit Labor & Delivery and Family Care Center. Piedmont Newton delivers around 600 babies every year.

For more information about the maternity services at Piedmont Newton, click here.