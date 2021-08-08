Brenau University gets 10-year accreditation for three of its school nursing programs

GAINESVILLE, GA — The Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education awarded Brenau University 10-year accreditation for its post-master’s certificate in Adult-Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner, Master of Science in Nursing and Bachelor of Science in Nursing programs.

Following a two-year review process that started in the fall of 2019, the BSN and MSN program received reaccreditation, while the post-master’s certificate received a new accreditation. It also included an on-site evaluation of the Mary Inez Grindle School of Nursing located in the Ivester College of Health Sciences on September 23-25, 2020.

CNNE determined that the university’s program fulfilled all four of its standard for program quality and effectiveness, including mission and governance, curriculum and program outcomes, and resources. They also found no compliance concerns in any areas for the programs.

Director of the Mary Inez Grindle School of Nursing, Troy Heidesch, said that the CCNE accreditation was a powerful representation of the quality of Brenau University’s nursing programs.

Heidesch also said that their BSN, as well as Accelerated BSN graduates for the last eight years, had had high success rates in the National Council Licensure Examination, their graduate program and Family Nurse Practitioner program had consistently had produced high pass rates above 90 percent, and their Acute Care Post-Master’s certificate had had a 100 percent pass rate since it began in 2017.

“This is what happens when excellent faculty, robust student services, clinical placements with leading-edge health care partners and teamwork meet the quality education and exceptional students at Brenau,” Heidesch said.

To learn more about the Mary Inez Grindle School of Nursing, visit https://www.brenau.edu/healthsciences/nursing/.

