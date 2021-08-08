Emory University and Georgia Tech Student appeared on Jeopardy Last July

ATLANTA, GA - Keshav Shah of Emory University and Georgia Tech was on Jeopardy last month. He went through several screenings to be on the stage. Finally, he was called to Los Angeles to participate in the game show on July 7.

Shah had passed thousands of participants and be a part of the possibly 400 that will join this season. He went through an online test and a virtual audition starting last year. Shah had applied to be on the Jeopardy stage for years. Even though he had passed the audition several times, this was the only time he received a callback.

“Competing on Jeopardy! is something that I feel very fortunate to have been able to do. It's obviously a high-stakes affair and is exhausting, because they tape an entire week's worth of shows in one day. However, the entire Jeopardy! crew was super energetic and friendly and they helped make the experience memorable," commented Shah.

Jeopardy’s July 7 episode was guest hosted by Sanjay Gupta, a CNN medical correspondent originating from Atlanta. Shah shared how Gupta's easygoing personality was great for the show. Gupta someone Shah admired and have looked up to for his work as a medical professional and correspondent for CNN.

Shah reached the Final Jeopardy using the slow and steady approach. Unfortunately, he made a mistake when he got greedy and dumped all his money. In the end, he did not win the game and left as third.

Shah is currently in his first year as a Ph.D. student. He is a biomedical engineering student in the Wallace H. Coulter Department. He works with Professor Johnna Temenoff on biomaterial- and stem-cell-based strategies to treat muscle degeneration after rotator cuff injuries.

