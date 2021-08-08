Piedmont Urgent Care, previously known as Summit Urgent Care

ATLANTA, GA - The renaming of nine urgent care locations previously known as Summit Urgent Care has been finished by Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet.

The locations, which are largely located on the south area of metro Atlanta, merged with Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet in December 2019. Patients from East Point, Fayetteville, East Cobb, Newnan, Peachtree City, LaGrange, and Carrolton can visit the facilities for walk-in urgent care.

Barry Morgan, M.D. created Summit Urgent Care in 2001. Summit was originally a single facility in Newnan and it has grown to a firm with approximately 200 employees and a patient list of over 150,000. In 2014, Piedmont Healthcare decided to team up with WellStreet Urgent Care.

The Piedmont Clinic has over 2,700 physician members including WellStreet's practitioners. Patients can expect a reduced queuing and patient satisfaction improvement at Piedmont Urgent Care.

Cough, sore throat, nasal drainage, and ear ache are all normal cold symptoms that can be treated at Piedmont Urgent Care.

Due to the pandemic, they also provide COVID-19 same-day PCR, rapid test, and antibody test at all Piedmont Urgent Care facilities. And not only COVID-19 testing, other services like immunizations (non-COVID-19), physicals, workers' insurance, and employer services in addition to walk-in treatment for mild medical problems are also provided.

Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet offers online consultations and walk-in treatment for non-life threatening illnesses and injuries everyday. They will add extra periods on nights and weekends, because it is a better alternative for overcrowded emergency rooms and when regular primary care offices are closed.

Every locations will have warm, inviting environment, onsite digital X-ray facility, and available for most major healthcare insurance, like Medicare, as well as competitive self-pay pricing.

Visit here ( piedmonturgentcare.org ) to know more.

