Cobb and Douglas County Health Department is Hiring

ATLANTA, GA - Cobb and Douglas County Public Health Department is opening a vacancy for those who want to make changes and help people in the medical field.

The department is looking for Health Educator, Social Service Tech, Administration Assistant, and many more.

During this ongoing pandemic, they aimed to stop the spreading of the virus in the community and protect them from injuries while simultaneously promoting a healthy lifestyle. They are looking for individuals with the same vision to assist people towards longer and healthier lives.

You can apply for any available positions that suit you best by visiting shorturl.at/iuzCZ

The department offers a competitive salary and great benefits for those who want to work in this field for a long time.

The benefits are:

Employees will receive 12 paid holidays, 3 weeks vacation, and 3 weeks of sick leave every year

Employees who are already working for 10 years will get a retirement plan with a 401k match plan from the employer

Full health coverage such as mental, dental, vision, short term, and long term care

Employees will get compensation in the form of medical and child care spending accounts

Working flexible during the operational hours from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m until 5 p.m

The working culture in the department is also very diverse, they pay attention to your condition at work by giving free immunizations, fitness sessions, free lunch, and even adjustable sit-to-stand desks.

To apply, the basic requirements are a bachelor's or master's degree in a related field and a minimum of one year of experience in public health education.

You can get a $34,255 salary per year or more depending on your position. The department stated that the vacancy will remain open until applicants are selected to fill it.

