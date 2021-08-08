ATLANTA, GA — As part of its mission to provide essential services to families through its food and clothing bank, Antioch Urban Ministries needs volunteers for its Food to Families program.

This Food Pantry is an affiliate of the Atlanta Community Food Bank. It is currently looking for volunteers who are at least 18 years old (14 years old may also volunteer with an accompanying adult).

Visit https://volunteer.handsonatlanta.org/opportunity/a0C1H00001vIuAWUA0?layoutViewMode=mobile to see the spots remaining for each day of the program. Food to Families will be held through August 31.

The volunteers for this activity will be responsible for sorting food items, putting them in the bag and stocking them on shelving. Volunteers will also load food boxes directly into clients’ cars without any person-to-person contact.

Please note, for health and safety reasons, all people should be tested for COVID-19 before volunteering. Unless they are fully vaccinated, people who want to volunteer must have a negative COVID test within the last 14 days.

The front door of the food facility is always locked due to COVID-19. If no one answers at the front door, please call 404-524-2704 and someone will let you in. Don’t forget to sign in on the kiosk to get credit for the time you served.

Antioch Urban Ministries Food Bank hours of operation are Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Other than Atlanta Community Food Bank, Antioch Urban Ministries is also supported by the United Way Combined Federal Campaign, City of Atlanta Public Defender’s Office, Hunger Walk/Run, HIV/AIDS Walk/Run and City of Atlanta Housing Opportunity for Person with HIV/AIDS or HOPWA.