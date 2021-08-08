Atlanta Community Highlight: Urban League of Greater Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA — If you are an African-Americans who live in Atlanta and you want to improve your skill, the Urban League of Greater Atlanta is one of the best places to start.

The Urban League of Greater Atlanta is a nonprofit organization devoted to investing in the economic success of African-Americans through coaching them.

Established in 1920 as an affiliate of the National Urban League (ULGA), the organization aims to support African American families who migrate from the rural communities of Georgia in unprecedented numbers to the city of Atlanta.

The Atlanta Urban League offers these families the support in order to connect them with employment, job training, housing, health care as well as education for their children.

They focus on six principal tenets of economic success: education and skill job training, employment, career, entrepreneurship, housing and community development, financial literacy and wealth creation, youth empowerment, policy and legislative affairs.

The nonprofit offers several programs such as TCP Summer 2021 Program, pathways to empowerment, computer training, film industry opportunities and more.

A board member wrote about the organization: "As a member / new Chairperson with the [organization's] Young Professionals Chapter, I am proud to be part of an organization so dedicated to the advancement of black and brown communities."

"The National Urban League not only provides resources (in many cases free) for advancement, from job & skills training to an entrepreneurship institute, but also a support system to help guide people from point A to point B. Our Young Professionals Chapter provides great opportunities for young professionals to network together, give back to their community, and become involved in local/regional initiatives for change."

To find out more about the organization, visit its website at https://ulgatl.org/.