Andretti Indoor Karting and Games offers various fun activities

MARIETTA, GA — One of the must-try places for those who are looking for fun activities in Marietta is Andretti Indoor Karting and Games. Here are all the things they offer to you:

1. Karting

Not just any electric kart, this place offers the best model of electric karts in the industry: Biz Kart Ecovolt GP. This will be suitable for those who want to feel the best adrenaline rush experience in kart races.

2. 7D Xperience

If you wonder what 7D Xperience is, it is a 3D interactive movie experience with special effects that will engage your senses while involving you in battling on-screen enemies, whether it's Zombies, Los Banditos, or Gigamon.

3. Boutique Bowling

As part of their efforts to give you the best bowling experience, they have leather couches, upscale décor, race-themed lanes with twelve custom designs, and also plenty of delicious menu of Andretti Grill. To complete all of that, they also have 150" projection screens above the lanes to ensure you won't miss anything.

4. Arcade

Their arcade includes both the latest and classic games that will trigger your childhood memories. More than having fun, you will also have the opportunity to win prizes with the points you gained when playing games.

5. Simulators

If kart racing is not enough for you, this place also offers a professional race car driving simulator. This simulator will make the players experience the motion and vibrations of the car and even hear the sounds of the race. The panoramic screens they use will also take your gaming experience to another level.

6. Laser Tag

Last but not least, this place offers a 4,000-square-foot laser tag battle arena. The arena wall targets will interact with players and provide options to choose the weapon settings before and during the gameplay.

Check out their website for more information. If you're interested in coming, this place is open every day from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.