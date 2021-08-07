Brenau University named Champions of Character Five-Star Institution for 12 consecutive years

GAINESVILLE, GA — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics named Brenau University as a Champions of Character Five-Star Institution. The university has received this award for 12 consecutive years.

In addition, The Golden Tigers became one of the 60 schools to get silver-level status. The university was one of nine Appalachian Athletic Conference teams on the list and one of four to obtain silver-level status.

There are 157 institutions acknowledged as award winners. They earned points in character training recognition and promotion and community service as well as team-building activities. Furthermore, points were granted on the basis of grade-point average and having minimal to no ejections during games throughout the year.

The AAC also received an award as a Champions of Character Five-Star Conference. Previously, prior to being named a five-star conference, at the minimum of 50 percent, the conference’s institutions must get the NAIA Champions of Character Five-Star Institution Award.

“Our athletes and coaches continue to prioritize the NAIA Champions of Character program. Despite the challenges this past year posed, our department was involved in character training, character promotion, and other character-driven initiatives. We are all very proud to be consistently recognized on this list,” said vice president of athletics and head soccer coach Mike Lochstampfor.

According to NAIA’s website, the Champions of Character program aims “to provide training to instill the values that build character”. The program highlights the NAIA’s Five Core Values. The five core are integrity, responsibility, respect, sportsmanship and servant leadership by character-driven athletic programs.

For more detailed information regarding the award, visit https://www.brenau.edu/news/12th-straight-champions-of-character-five-star-honor/.

