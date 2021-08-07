Brenau University music major wins Georgia Symphony Orchestra talent competition

GAINESVILLE, GA — Lainie Ewers, a Brenau University junior music major, won the Georgia Symphony Orchestra’s Virtual to Center Stage talent competition on June 18. She received a prize for performing together with the GSO during its upcoming season.

Previously, Ewers’ mother submitted a video of her performing Le Violette by Alessandro Scarlatti for the competition’s first round in March. Ewers did not think much about it when her mother mentioned it in passing.

“A couple of weeks later, my mom ran into the room and said, ‘Lainie! Lainie! You made it to the next round!’ and I said, ‘Of what?’ I was very confused,” said Ewers.

Following the announcement that she passed the first round, Ewers and her family started to spread the word to vote in the contest. The contest included two rounds of public voting through Facebook as well as Youtube. Then, the five selected-finalist had to submit a new performance for this competition, with Ewers performed Care Selva from Handel. A panel of celebrity judges chose the winner as well as the runner-up.

The Gainesville, Georgia native has a dream to one day perform along with the Atlanta Opera. She said that she had been touched by the response of her family, friends and the Gainesville and Brenau communities during the process.

She also said that she especially felt grateful for the support that came from Brenau’s music faculty. She had been passionate about music since she was in the eighth grade and has only had that love grow thanks to teachers and professors such as the chair of Brenau’s Music Department, Barbara Steinhaus.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.