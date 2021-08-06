Douglas County Court procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic effective August 3

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — Douglas County Court procedures as safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic are in force since August 3, 2021.

It is stated on the second revised court order that it is prohibited for anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 and still has the symptoms to enter into the Douglas County Courthouse. Including in the symptoms are cough, fever, shortness of breath, headache, loss of sense of smell, loss the sense of taste, or sore throat.

The Sheriff of Douglas County will also check the temperature of each person wishing to enter the courthouse. Only those who have a temperature of under 100.4 can enter the courthouse.

It is also required for everyone to wear a protective face covering to enter the Douglas County Courthouse. The eligible protective face covering includes a surgical mask, bandanna, cloth, or else that is suitable to cover their nose and mouth.

The protective face covering may still be required to use after they have left a public area of the courthouse and entered the office of any government officials across the building, depending on the procedures implemented on those offices.

The Sheriff may refuse the admittance of those who are unwilling to follow these procedures.

When everyone is in the public areas and courtrooms of the Douglas County Courthouse, they must implement the social distancing protocol by maintaining at least six feet from one another during their time at the courthouse.

To ensure the social distancing protocol can be implemented, the Sheriff may not allow someone to enter the Douglass County Courthouse if there're too many people inside the building.

Whenever possible, all court proceedings shall be conducted via videoconference. But if it is not possible, a court proceeding can still be conducted in person by implementing all the procedures explained above.

Visit here for details.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.