Mercedez Bens Stadium in Atlanta contributes the highest number of vaccination in the US

ATLANTA, GA—Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the biggest vaccination center in the Southeast recently hit the highest vaccination rate in the United States.

Originally, this center was operated by the Fulton County Board of Health, Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and Fulton County government for first responders in January 2021. After several months of operating, the Department of Defense, Federal Emergency Management Agency, and Georgia Emergency Management Agency joined the collaboration and helped to provide additional staff and vaccines stocks.

“When we first opened, we thought we would be vaccinating 50–75 firefighters a day. It is almost inconceivable to think of now and makes me laugh out loud,” said Corinna Hansen as senior emergency preparedness officer.

Hansen added the site was later transformed to a federally supported Community Vaccination Center in March. Per April 28, these centers have been delivering more than 12,000 vaccines daily, which include more than 3,000 walks-up. This broke record for the highest vaccination delivery in a single day in the United States. Until early June, Mercedes-Benz Stadium has been delivering 300,452 vaccines.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or known as CDC, concluded that these numbers were caused by positive experiences people had when they were vaccinated. The government targets at least 70% of the population to get vaccinated. CDC hopes that this improvement can lead the national target to reach herd immunity.

WHO explained that herd immunity works as a mechanism to protect the human body from a certain virus or bacteria that caused illness and only happens when most of the population is immune. The immunity can be achieved by injecting vaccines or naturally developed after being directly infected. Scientifically, vaccination is the most effective and safest way to strengthen the human body.

Everyone in Atlanta who has not been vaccinated yet is highly suggested to get their vaccine to prevent the risk of the COVID-19 pandemic. Everyone at the age of 12 and older is welcomed and no ID is needed. Citizens at the age of 12 to 17 do not need their parents to attend but require their parents' consent. Vaccination is free and completely safe.

