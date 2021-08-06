County board to advance Northeast Cherokee Parks plans

Unsplash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — Cherokee County Board of Commissioners meeting held on July 20 agreed to provide a boost to parks and recreation in the northern end of Cherokee County.

In two different votes, the board accepted a construction agreement for the LB Ahrens Recreation Center located at Cherokee Veterans Park and an agreement with TSW for the Northeast Cherokee Parks masterplans.

“I am thrilled to be able to deliver on something I and the Board of Commissioners have seen as a priority in providing more parks and recreation services to the residents of northeast Cherokee County,” said Steve West, District 1 commissioner.

The board agreed, 5-0, where they granted the construction contract of the LB Ahrens Recreation Center to the Reeves Young LLC. The funding for this construction is worth $10.4 million with a $1.58 million additional fund in a county-controlled contingency using Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds and impact fees.

The first phase of the LB Ahrens or also known as “The Buzz” will include a double gym, climbing wall, open fitness area, aerobics/dance studio, two classrooms, a large meeting hall equipped with a catering kitchen as well as an office suite together with accompanying restrooms, mechanical, electrical and storage areas.

In addition, the construction contract also incorporates a secondary parking lot, pedestrian crossing to the park playground, and infrastructure for EV charging stations.

Meanwhile, the board also approved an agreement for the Northeast Cherokee Parks Master Plans. The master plans include three different parcels. The three parcels are the 102-acre parcel in Free Home for the future E.W. and Edith Cochran Park, the second panel is the 532-acre parcel on Yellow Creek Road throughout the Etowah River, and the last panel is the 23-acre parcel on Ball Ground Road at the Etowah River.

For more detailed information regarding the master plans, visit here

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.