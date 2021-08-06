Gainesville, GA

Two incoming Women’s College of Brenau University freshmen become first Brenau Dreams Scholarship recipients

Amy Cheribelle

GAINESVILLE, GA — Jennifer Elias and Savannah Maeve Auchmoedy became the first Brenau Dreams Scholarship recipient and the next Brenau Scholar throughout a reception held on Thursday, July 22, at the university’s historic Gainesville campus.

Both Elias and Auchmoedy are incoming freshmen in The Women’s College of Brenau University.

Elias, who was a graduate of Gainesville High School, received the Brenau Dreams Scholarship. Auchmoedy, a graduate of Warner Robins High School, earned Brenau Scholar for the 2021-22 school year. These scholarships cover the full payment of tuition fees.

“With the Brenau Dreams Scholarship, we wanted to give back to the community that Brenau has been a part of since 1878 by dedicating an award to students in our county. The applicants wrote an essay that basically asked, ‘What would winning this scholarship do for your dreams?’ The responses were amazing,” said assistant vice president for enrollment management, Redenna Poole.

Elise said her essay was about how the scholarship would help her and her siblings. She wrote about how she had to assist her 22-year-old sister in supporting her son and their three younger siblings. The scholarship could open a lot of opportunities for them. She lives two minutes away from Brenau so she can go to school and be close to her family.

Auchmoedy, who will be studying theatre at the university, said that she had seen the Brenau Scholar scholarship and figured she would apply. It just seemed like everything fell into place, and she felt like she was “meant to be” there.

For more detailed information regarding the scholarship, visit here

