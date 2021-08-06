Cherokee County receives a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award

Unsplash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — The Georgia Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded Cherokee County the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award. This recognition was for their excellence in reporting and budgeting.

Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) advances excellence in government finance by giving best practices, resources, professional development, and practical research for over 21,000 members and the communities they serve.

The award describes the commitment of Cherokee County's governing body and staff to fulfill the highest principles of governmental budgeting.

Administrative Services Agency Director, Stacey Williams, praised the finance team's work, particularly Ariana Freimuth, Planning and Analysis Manager, who is responsible for compiling the comprehensive document submitted to GFOA.

"This is the fifth year in a row Cherokee County has been awarded this prestigious honor. Ms. Freimuth does a fantastic job ensuring the more than 400-page report is accurately prepared and submitted each year," said Williams.

In addition, Cherokee County also received a Certificate of Recognition for Freimuth from this award.

County Manager Geoff Morton said that the Finance Department did a tremendous job in their day-to-day operations, and their recognition for budgeting was well deserved. He was proud of the work they did to ensure accurate as well as appropriate reporting.

Cherokee County also earned GFOA Triple Crown Winners. The award acknowledges governments who have got GFOA's Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the fiscal year 2019, Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award and the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.

The City of Atlanta, Alpharetta and Gainesville also received this award.

