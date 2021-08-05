Experts urge the extension of federal eviction due to Delta variant rampage

ATLANTA, GA — According to the Atlanta Regional Commission, nearly 75,000 evictions in only five metro Atlanta counties have been submitted. This number is most likely to get higher if there’s no extension of the expired date of the federal eviction moratorium.

Due to the new Delta variant of coronavirus, the moratorium is even crucial than before. The potential to be infected by this virus will be higher for those who live in homeless shelters due to the eviction wave.

As said by Dr. Carlos del Rio, an infectious disease expert at Emory University, “Think about a better place for COVID transmission to occur.”

In addition to urging Congress to extend the moratorium, del Rio also urges people to at least get vaccinated against COVID-19. He said if he was at risk of being homeless, at least he wants to be protected in a way, and in this case, with the COVID vaccine.

An associate law professor of the University of Georgia who focuses on public health, Dr. Fazal Khan, gave similar opinion - making sure people are housed is one of the most important key strategies in preventing the spread of infectious disease.

Khan is concerned that the community is now facing the same risk as the prison system since homeless shelters also have a high potential for a virus to spread and multiply.

While the extension is being pushed further by local and federal lawmakers, government-funded housing assistance programs, funded and administrated by United Way of Greater Atlanta, are still struggling with thousands of applications for a homeless shelter. Therefore, there’s nothing they can do but to closed online applications temporarily.

